With the peak summer crowds now gone, Ocean City looks to clean up.



The Bay to Boardwalk street clean-up project is scheduled for this Sunday between ten and noon.

Participants are asked to show up at the City Hall parking lot. Gloves and bags will be provided.



The clean-up covers the area between 27th Street and The Inlet in Ocean City this Sunday.



Masks are required on the boardwalk.

The event is hosted by the Ocean City Green Team.