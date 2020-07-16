OC Boardwalk Tram Sidelined For Summer

The popular boardwalk tram in Ocean City will not be running this summer.

Members of Council’s Transportation Committee came up with a number of concerns about operating the tram, including social distancing but also enforcing a mask requirement.

“My biggest concern is having our tram drivers enforce masks,” Councilman John Gehrig said at a work session. “Some people are very compliant and other people consider it an attack on their liberty and they’re taking it to another level.”

Council members were also concerned that family members riding the tram might have to be split up due to space restrictions.