Ocean City wants Labor Day weekend visitors to keep in mind that masks are required on the boardwalk, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Mayor Rick Meehan says if someone does not have one, a mask is available at the Caroline Street information booth between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. After Labor Day, the information center will have masks available Fridays and Saturdays.

Ocean City Police Officers and Public Safety Aides also have masks available for the public.