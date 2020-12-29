OC Buses Will Be Free Thursday

Riding the bus will be free in Ocean City on the final day of 2020.

Ocean City buses will run New Year’s Eve from 6:20 a.m. Thursday until 1:00 a.m. Friday. Later New Year’s Day, service will resume with a special offer to ride all day for three-dollars. Buses will run every 20 minutes Thursday and every 40 minutes on Friday.

Passengers must wear a face covering. Operators of the Beach Bus also remind residents and visitors that by order of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, use of public transit is suggested for essential travel only, and public transit should not be used if someone is sick.

Buses are equipped with disinfectant wipes.

Also, United Way fund drive collection boxes are located on Ocean City buses to accept free-will donations.