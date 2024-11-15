OC Council Public Hearing on Bayview Lane Set for December 16th

The Ocean City Mayor and Council will hold a public hearing during the regular Council meeting on Monday, December 16 on the proposed closure of Bayview Lane, which is between 1st and 2nd Streets between St Louis Avenue and the bay. The hearing will be allow for input from the public on whether or not it is in the public’s interest to determine that the property is no longer needed for public use.

The request to close a portion of Bayview Lane comes from Delmarva Power and de Lazy Lizard. Some Council members say the public walks and bikes on the lane – and there are 12 public parking spots located there as well. Delmarva Power is looking to rebuild and elevate the current substation facility to increase reliability in case of flooding.

Additional information is available online at oceancitymd.gov in the August 27, 2024, Mayor and Council agenda packet or can be obtained from the City Clerk’s office by calling 410-289-8842.