OC Delays Boardwalk Redecking Due To Rising Wood Prices

Ocean City will not move forward with a plan to replace a portion of the boardwalk during the coming fall.

Ocean City Engineer Terry McGean told Council members that he was about to get supplies in order for the project this off season.

“What I discovered was if we can get the wood at all, it is going to be almost twice what we originally budgeted,” McGean said.

Lumber and pressure treated wood have been in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the boardwalk tram did not operate this summer there has been less wear and tear on the boards.

Council voted in favor of a plan to postpone redecking of the boardwalk and to increase the repair budget for this coming fall and winter from $60,000 to $80,000.