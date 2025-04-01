OC Driver Charged with 3rd Offense DUI in Rehoboth Beach

An Ocean City man was arrested for felony DUI and a variety of drug and traffic offenses after he was stopped by Rehoboth Beach Police for a registration violation. Police stopped 38 year old Joseph Muztafago just after midnight on March 26th in the area of Rehoboth Avenue and Second Street and while contacting the driver, the officer determined that Muztafago was driving under the influence.

An investigation revealed that Muztafago was also in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia and that he has two prior convictions for DUI making this a felony.

Muztafago is charged with the following offenses:

3rd Offense Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Expired Temporary Registration (Traffic Misdemeanor)

Failure to Destroy an Expired or Invalid Temporary Registration Plate (Traffic Misdemeanor)

Failure to Have Driver’s License in Possession (Traffic Misdemeanor)

Muztafago was released on his own recognizance.