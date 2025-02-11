VIDEO / UPDATED: OC Elementary School Lockdown LIFTED

Video message on today’s incident from Worcester County School Superintendent Lou Taylor and Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli

UPDATED – 2:15pm -**Ocean City Elementary School Safety Update- 12:22 PM**

Below is a coordinated message from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Worcester County Public Schools: At this time, the LOCKDOWN at Ocean City Elementary School has been lifted. All students and staff are safe, and the threat has been deemed unverified. Law enforcement and school faculty are working together to dismiss students at the regular scheduled early dismissal time of 1:00 PM, with an increased presence of law enforcement. Parents wishing to pick up their child must use Keyser Point Road and turn east onto Center Drive. Law enforcement and school system officials will direct parents through the route to pick up their child at their regular dismissal doors. Buses will utilize the same route. We ask for your patience and understanding as dismissal will take more time. Thank you for your continued cooperation.

ORIGINAL STORY – Around 11:30am, Ocean City Elementary School went on LOCKDOWN safety status due to a verbal threat. Emergency response procedures have been activated, and they will provide further information as it becomes available. Please know they are working diligently to keep students and staff safe at this time. Families are reminded not to go to the school and to await further information.

Additional information from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office: