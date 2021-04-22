OC Fills New Tourism-Business Position

Ocean City received more than 100 applications for a newly-created tourism- and business-related position. After narrowing the field to four, two finalists emerged.

The choice recommended to Council was Tom Perlozzo, who has served as Worcester County Director of Recreation, Parks, Tourism and Economic Development. Perlozzo also was Director of Ocean City Recreation and Parks in the past.

The new role of Director of Tourism and Business Development was created to develop a strategy to boost sales and marketing with a focus on family-friendly attractions and enhancing Ocean City’s reputation as a home for sports tournaments.

Council approved the hiring of Perlozzo thisweek.