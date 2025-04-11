OC Fire Chief Richard Bowers Retires; OC Fire Department Announces New Leadership

The Ocean City Fire Department announces the retirement of Fire Chief Richard Bowers, effective April 11, 2025, marking the end of a distinguished career that spans more than 40 years in the fire service.

Chief Bowers joined the Ocean City Fire Department in 2019, bringing extensive leadership experience from senior roles in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia. During his tenure in Ocean City, he led the department through a transformative period of growth and modernization, helping establish it as a model combination fire department.

Among his many accomplishments, Chief Bowers played a pivotal role in the planning and completion of the state-of-the-art Fire Station 3, which opened in 2024. This modern facility has enhanced emergency response capabilities and created a professional workspace for volunteer and career personnel.

“First as City Engineer and now as City Manager, it has been an honor to work with Chief Bowers.” Said City Manager Terry McGean “I want to thank him for all his hard work and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Joshua J. Bunting III Appointed Acting Fire Chief

Following Chief Bowers’ retirement, the Ocean City Fire Department proudly announces the appointment of Joshua J. Bunting III as Acting Fire Chief for the 2025 season. Chief Bunting, a third-generation Ocean City firefighter, continues a family legacy of service established by his father and grandfather.

Chief Bunting began his fire service career as a cadet firefighter at 14. He became an active volunteer at 18 and started his professional career in the Fire Marshal’s Office in 2000. Over the last 20+ years, he has held numerous leadership roles, including Deputy Chief, Fire Marshal, and Bomb Squad Commander. His extensive experience in fire suppression, investigation, and hazardous device response speaks to his lifelong commitment to public safety.

A lifelong Worcester County resident, Chief Bunting brings a unique combination of operational expertise, investigative knowledge, and deep community connection to his new role.

Joseph E. Sexauer Named Acting Fire Marshal

The department also announces the appointment of Joseph E. Sexauer as Acting Fire Marshal for the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office for the 2025 season. A West Ocean City native, Sexauer began his career in fire service as a cadet at 14. He became an active firefighter at 18, has served as Lieutenant and Vice President, and is now a proud Life Member of the Volunteer Fire Company.

Sexauer joined the Fire Marshal’s Office in 2003 as a Fire Inspector and rose steadily through the ranks. He became Deputy Fire Marshal in 2006 and completed the FBI Hazardous Devices School in 2009 to become a certified Bomb Technician. In 2020, he was promoted to Battalion Chief.

With over two decades of dedicated service, leadership, and technical expertise, Acting Fire Marshal Joseph E. Sexauer brings a deep commitment to public safety and a wealth of experience to his new role.