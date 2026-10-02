OC Fire Department Rescue Swimmers Rescue 3 Swimmers in Distress Friday Morning

Friday morning just after 9, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to the beach in the area of 19th Street for multiple swimmers in distress – including children. Rescue swimmers went into the water when they arrived at the scene and additional resources – including Maryland State Police Aviation and the OC Police Department Drone Unit. Fire department swimmers brought two victims safely to shore and a third victim was pulled aboard a Maryland Natural Resources Police vessel by a fire department rescue swimmer and transported to the US Coast Guard Station. One patient was transported for further evaluation. Two refused additional treatment.

Additional information from OCFD:

“This incident is a reminder of just how quickly conditions in the ocean can change,” said Incident Commander Derrick Simpson. “Our rescue swimmers entered the ocean and worked quickly alongside our public safety partners to get everyone safely out of the water. Just because you can see or stand on a sandbar does not mean you are safe.”

The OCFD reminds beachgoers that sandbars, rip currents and changing tides can create dangerous conditions with little warning. Ocean conditions should always be taken seriously, regardless of how calm or shallow the water may appear.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol ended its season on September 27 and the resort beaches will not be actively guarded until Memorial Day weekend. Officials warn the never overestimate your swimming ability and if guards are not on duty – stay out of the water.