OC Green Team Hits The Streets Each Monday

Mondays are clean-up days in Ocean City.

As part of the town’s effort to reduce litter, the “Green Team” is hosting clean-up events for Monday mornings between 10 and 11, throughout the summer and fall.

Cleaning supplies are available and may be picked up at City Hall each Monday starting at 9:00 a.m. Service learning credit is available for participation.

“The Ocean City’s Green Team is committed to protecting our beach community,” Ocean City Environmental Engineer Gail Blazer said.

To sign up for the cleanup or to find out more, please contact Gail Blazer at 410-289-8825 or email gblazer@oceancitymd.gov. For details about the Litter Free OC campaign and to see the cleanup calendar, please visit www.oceancity.green.

