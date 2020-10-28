OC Hopes To Host Scaled-Down Christmas Parade

Ocean City Council at a work session voted 4-1 Tuesday to move forward with a Christmas parade on the first Saturday of September.

Special Events Coordinator Frank Miller told members of Council the parade would follow a northerly route along Coastal Highway December 5th. A traditional gathering at The Carousel Hotel would follow.

However, the parade may be a quiet one. Miller said local schools will be unable to send their high school marching bands. The town is also waiting for a decision from some past participants about the possibility of taking part this year.

As for protecting health and safety, Miller said the guidance about wearing a mask and maintaining social distance would apply among spectators. He also said the crowd may likely be smaller than usual because schools are not participating.

Conversations will continue with the local health official about the parade and associated safety measures.