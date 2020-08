A fire on the sixth floor of an Ocean City hotel grew to two alarms Sunday.

The blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. at the Stowaway Grand Hotel at 21st Street. Firefighters rushed in and placed the fire under control in just over an hour. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Berlin, Ocean Pines and Bethany Beach also responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no word on what exactly caught fire.