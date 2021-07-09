OC Inlet To Be Dredged This Month

The US Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to dredge the Ocean City inlet later this month.

According to Congressman Andy Harris, R-Md. 1st, shoaling in the inlet will be addressed, and any obstacles that may have been stirred up by Tropical Storm Elsa would be removed. The dredging is expected to take part between July 26th and July 29th.

“I thank the Army Corps of Engineers for their commitment to address the known shoaling along the inlet, especially in advance of the previous schedule,” Harris said. “Ocean City is a beacon for boating recreation and recreational and commercial fishing, and this dredging work will alleviate the very consistent concerns I hear from my constituents. I remain committed to ensuring that projects like this receive proper consideration and funding in Congress.”