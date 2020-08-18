OC Jeep Week Will Go On – With Some Changes

By its nature, Jeep Week is a socially-distanced event. Jeeps drive down the beach, they run the sand course, and they enjoy the obstacles at Jeep Jam, all within the confines of their own vehicle. Obviously it’s a different climate this year. We have taken that into account and made major event updates and changes to make sure our participants, staff, and team are all safe. We will be implementing new polices this year to due COVID-19 that adhere to city- and state-mandated guidelines.

KICKER presents Ocean City Jeep Week is scheduled for August 27-30, with beach crawls every morning, from 29th Street to the Inlet, from 7:30 am until 9:30 am. We will be implementing safety measures at our air-up stations to ensure proper social distancing and cleaning protocols are followed. We will ask participants to remain inside their Jeeps during the staging of the beach crawl, and at the end of the beach crawl. If they do need to exit their vehicles, they need to adhere to social distancing. Mask

wearing will be requested when social distancing is not possible per Ocean City guidelines.

Another edit this year is we will not be allowing spectators at our Jeep Jam event in Pittsville. That event takes place Thursday through Saturday, and only participants and staff will be allowed. The KICKER Sand Course is the same. They enjoy the course and

its mild sand obstacles right on the beach.

One component of Jeep Week is the hub at the convention center. We have put policies in place to socially-distance, to adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines, and to allow the Jeep participants to interact outdoors in a safe way with participating vendors.

Some of the biggest names in the industry will be there, like KICKER, i.g. Burton, Trick Trucks, Audio Works, Falken, Quake LED, General Tire, and more. Those companies will be marketing their products and offering show specials. The vendor space is

exclusively outdoors and will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

We will offer Show & Shines on Thursday and Friday at the convention center with awards. There is a special Show & Shine on Sunday at i.g. Burton Berlin Jeep with awards, from 11 am – 2 pm.

We will host a welcome kickoff event Thursday evening at Alley Oops in midtown Ocean City fro 5:30-8:30 pm. This event features a VIP Show & Shine with a $50 gift card to the winner. All other officially sanctioned Jeep Week after-hours events, which we usually hold for participants and are well-received, have been canceled. Now is not the time for those special features. Please go out and dine, and patronize the Ocean City establishments of your choosing.

We take the current climate into account with every decision we make this year. We are excited to move forward while being safe, prudent, and professional to make the best event happen for the “Jeeple People” in 2020. We know they will bring the same great

vibe and be respectful on how they approach Jeep Week as well. Family first, safety first, and we are looking forward to a great Jeep Week this year.