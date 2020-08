The Ocean City Jellyfish Festival is postponed in 2020.

The Jellyfish festival was scheduled to bring two days of surf events, corn hole and other games, fat tire bikes, live music and craft beer to Ocean City the weekend after Labor Day.

Organizers say the current state of the recovery plan in Worcester County and Ocean City would constrict the event, and that it’s the safe and responsible decision to cancel this year’s festival.

Jellyfish plans to return to Ocean City in the summer of 2021.