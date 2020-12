How has COVID-19 impacted the Ocean City community?



The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum wants to gather the stories of people in the community about how the virus affected everything from summer vacation plans to everyday routines, jobs, school-age children and peoples’ states of mind.



According to the museum, ‘no story is too long or too short.’



Visitors to the online questionnaire can answer a series of questions and share personal experiences for the “Save Our Stories” presentation.