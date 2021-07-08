OC Police Arrest 2 On Weapons Charges

Two Virginia men have been arrested on weapons-related charges following a traffic stop in Ocean City.

Ocean City Police said a driver went through a stop sign on Second Street Sunday, and officers on a pro-active patrol stopped and searched the vehicle. According to police, the search turned up four loaded handguns – one of which was stolen – ammunition, about two ounces of marijuana, two digital scales and more than $4,000 in cash.

19-year-old Dennis Sanchez Junior and 19-year-old Tobias Kargbo, both of Alexandria Virginia, are facing a variety of charges. They were being held without bond.

Police listed these charges in the case:

Dennis Sanchez Jr., 19, Alexandria, VA: Loaded handgun on person (3 counts), loaded handgun in vehicle (4 counts), possession of firearm/ammo/minor (4 counts), handgun on person (3 counts), handgun in vehicle (4 counts), regulated firearm: stolen/sell etc., CDS: distribution w/firearm (4 counts), firearm/drug traffic crime (4 counts), possession marijuana 10+ grams, and CDS possession w/intent to distribute. Sanchez Jr. was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held without bond.

Tobias Amari Kargbo, 19, Alexandria, VA: Possession of firearm/ammo/minor (3 counts), loaded handgun on person (2 counts), loaded handgun in vehicle (3 counts), handgun in vehicle (3 counts), handgun on person (2 counts), CDS: distribution w/firearm (3 counts), firearm/drug traffic crime (3 counts), CDS possession with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana 10+ grams. Kargbo was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.