OC Police Arrest 4 On Boardwalk; Video Goes Viral

Ocean City Police made several arrests over the weekend as they tried to enforce a ban on smoking and vaping outside of designated spots on the boardwalk.

Cellphone video of the arrests is also under review and being widely circulated on social media.

Police said officers saw one 19-year-old man vaping in the area of 12th Street and the Boardwalk Saturday night, after he was previously told not to do so. That man refused to show identification, and police said he resisted arrest.

Another man kept shouting at police officers and is also accused of resisting, and with interfering with arrest. A third man is charged with pushing a public safety aide, picking up a police officer’s bicycle and trying to strike an aide with it.

A fourth man was arrested when he was approached while standing on ‘private property,’ was told to leave and became disorderly and resisted arrest.

All of the defendants are from Harrisburg Pennsylvania and were released on personal recognizance.

Police said they are aware of the videos in circulation, adding that officers ‘are permitted to use force per their training to overcome exhibited resistance.’ The incident and videos will be reviewed by several levels.

Ocean City Police released this account of the incident:

On June 12, 2021, at approximately 8:28 p.m., officers were on foot patrol in the area of 12th Street and the Boardwalk when they observed a large group vaping on the Boardwalk. Officers approached the group and informed them of the local ordinance prohibiting smoking and vaping outside of the designated areas on the boardwalk.

As the group walked away, officers observed the same male start vaping again. Officers approached the group again to further address the violation. During the course of the interaction, the male refused to provide his proof of identification and became disorderly. A large crowd of people began to form around the officers. The male was later identified as Brian Everett Anderson,19, Harrisburg, PA. Officers attempted to place Anderson under arrest for failure to provide necessary identification for the violation of the local ordinance. Anderson began to resist arrest. Brian Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct, resist/interfere with arrest, assault second degree, and failure to provide proof of identity. Anderson was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on his own personal recognizance.

During the interaction with Anderson, Kamere Anthony Day, 19, Harrisburg, PA, was yelling profanities and approaching officers during the lawful arrest. Officers placed a marked police bike in front of Day and advised him to back up. Day refused to comply with the officer’s orders, continued yelling profanities while attempting to approach the officers placing Anderson under arrest. Officers approached Day to place him under arrest for disorderly conduct. Day resisted arrest. Kamere Day was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, failure to obey reasonable and lawful order, resist/interfere with arrest, and assault second-degree. Day has been seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on his own personal recognizance.

Officers and Public Safety Aides attempted to provide a perimeter to separate the aggressive and hostile crowd and the officers making an arrest. Officers observed, Jahtique Joseph John Lewis, 18, Harrisburg, PA, push a Public Safety Aide in the chest while yelling profanities. John Lewis then picked up a police bicycle and attempted to strike a Public Safety Aide with it. Officers were able to remove the bicycle from John Lewis. John Lewis assaulted the Public Safety Aide again. Officers attempted to place John Lewis under arrest. John Lewis resisted arrest. John Lewis has been charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, obstructing & hindering, assault second degree and resist/interfere with arrest. John Lewis was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on his own personal recognizance.

As Officers and Public Safety Aides maintained the perimeter, officers observed Khalil Dwayne Warren, 19, Harrisburg, PA, standing on private property next to two “no trespassing signs”. Officers gave Warren a lawful order to leave the private property if he was not staying at the property. Warren became disorderly. Officers attempted to place Warren under arrest. Warren resisted arrested. Warren was charged with trespassing-posted property, resist/interfere with arrest. Warren was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and released on his own personal recognizance.

We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident. Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process. The uses of force from these arrests will go through a multi-level examination by the Assistant Patrol Commander, the Division Commander and then by the Office of Professional Standards.