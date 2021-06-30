OC Police Conduct Death Investigation

Ocean City Police are continuing a death investigation.

Tuesday at about 4:45 a.m., police responded to the 200-block of 9th Street after a concerned citizen discovered an unconscious male outside. Members of Ocean City EMS pronounced the person deceased at the scene. Police said the name of the deceased person is not being released at this time.

According to police, the death was not the result of criminal activity. The Criminal Investigation Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

The body has been turned over the the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.