OC Prepares For Springfest

Ocean City is ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Springfest. The dates are May 6th through May 9th.

Town officials say steps are being taken to keep visitors safe. Face coverings will be required, social distance will be kept, and patrons must sit to enjoy their food and beverages.

Springfest is expected to feature more than 250 arts and crafts vendors at the Inlet Lot, as well as entertainment. There is no admission charge.

For more information about Springfest hours, transportation and shuttle service and highlights, please CLICK HERE