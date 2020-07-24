OC Puts Focus On Disruptive Auto-Centered Events

Ocean City looks to put the brakes on tire-squealing, smoking spinouts that have frequently occurred during motor vehicle- related events.

A special events task force is looking into vehicle impoundments should such disruptive activities return, reports Maryland Coast Dispatch.

Non-registered participants tainted the past sanctioned and non-sanctioned events.

There are questions about whether previous special event zone legislation, which carries enhanced fines and penalties for violations during special events, was enough of a deterrent.

An enhanced bill was passed by the Maryland General Assembly during the late days of this year’s shortened session.

Ocean City Police have also introduced a Trespass Enforcement Authorization Program, which allows law enforcement to act upon violations that may occur in private business parking lots during off hours.