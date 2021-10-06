OC Remembers Dough Roller Patriarch Bill Gibbs

The top Dough Roller in Ocean City has passed away.

Bill Gibbs has died, leaving behind a legacy of local pizza and breakfast restaurants that are still operated by his family.

Maryland Coast Dispatch reports that Gibbs started working at a pizza restaurant when he was 14. The first Dough Roller opened in 1980.

Gibbs was also an active volunteer and community servant in Ocean City.

Visitation will take place Thursday October 14th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Atlantic United Methodist Church on 4th Street. The funeral will be held there Friday October 15th starting at 1:30.