OC Special Event Zone Declared Oct. 6th-11th

Ocean City has designated Special Event Zone provisions starting next Tuesday through the following Sunday, with thousands of car enthusiasts expected for the Endless Summer Cruisin’ gathering.

Speeds will be reduced, and fines for violations will be escalated.

Ocean City residents and visitors can expect to see a large police presence, with assistance expected from Maryland State Police and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office between October 6th and October 11th.

Spectators are asked to refrain from encouraging vehicle stunts such as burnouts, and to keep sidewalks clear for pedestrians.