OC Special Event Zone In Effect For Fall Cruisin’ Weekend

A six-day Special Event Zone is underway in Ocean City for the upcoming Endless Summer Cruisin’ Weekend.

The Special Event Zone reduces local speed limits. Violations, including exhibition driving, carry increased fines and penalties.

The SEZ involves various law enforcement agencies. Its chief purpose was to help Ocean City deal with the unsanctioned H2O-I pop-up vehicle rally, which has become disruptive in recent years.

The recent unsanctioned event in late September was much calmer, and arrests were down. Endless Cruisin’ has a much more laid-back history.

