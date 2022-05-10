OC Special Event Zone Provisions Take Effect May 17th – 22nd

Ocean City Special Event Zone provisions will take effect next Tuesday, May 17th, up to and including the spring Cruisin’ Ocean City event the following weekend.

The Special Event Zone establishes reduced speed limits and increases fines for violations. Citizens and visitors should expect to see increased police presence, as Ocean City police will get support from several other agencies. Also, spectators are urged to keep sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic, and should not encourage burn-outs by motorists.

The spring event has a much more laid-back history, compared to the often-disruptive, unsanctioned motor vehicle rally each fall. Last year’s fall event was also much calmer due to increased enforcement.