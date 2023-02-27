OC St Patrick’s Day Parade Returns Sat, March 11

After Covid and last year’s stormy weather, the Ocean City St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returns to Coastal Highway on Saturday, March 11th. The parade is sponsored by the Delmarva Irish American Club – Madlyn and Billy Carder of BJ’s have been named grand marshals and Former Governor Larry Hogan will serve as honorary grand marshal. And the Talk of Delmarva’s Mike Bradley will serve as the parade emcee on the judges’ stand.

The festival begins at 11am at the 45th Street Shopping Center and the parade steps off at 57th Street at noon and will end at 45th Street. Traffic will be heavy before, during and after the parade – use the Route 50 bridge is you’re traveling to downtown Ocean City – Route 90 or Route 54 for the north end of town. Parade spectators are urged to arrive before 10:30am.