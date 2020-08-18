OC Sunfest Canceled – Will There Be SunLITE?

Sunfest 2020 in Ocean City is officially canceled.

The decision came at Monday’s Council meeting, where officials also continued discussion about a possible scaled-down, spread-out replacement event. Sunfest had been scheduled to take place Oct. 1st through Oct. 4th.

The majority of Council members were also in favor of further discussion and obtaining feedback from the business community about the viability of holding another festival that same weekend that would not include the concerts, tents and other crowd-drawing attractions of Sunfest.

The cost of SunLITE is also a concern with some council members. Special Events Director Frank Miller said it could amount to between $50,000 and $100,000.

Regarding Sunfest, Mayor Rick Meehan said the following in a statement:

“Ocean City has actively promoted the many ways visitors can enjoy the town while maintaining physical distancing this summer, but for an event like Sunfest, we recognized it would not be possible to host the event in a way that was in the best interest of public health. Late summer and early fall offers the best weather of the year in Ocean City, and we look forward to welcoming guests in a way that can balance fun with their safety and health.”