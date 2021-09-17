OC To Enforce Special Event Zone Sept. 21st-26th

A Special Event Zone will become effective in Ocean City next Tuesday in anticipation of the annual unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle rally, H2O- I.

The provision will last through the following Sunday, September 26th. It allows for increased fines for violations and other measures to try to keep traffic moving and under control and reduce or eliminate dangerous driving and other motor vehicle violations.

The event has a recent history of disorderly conduct.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is always our top priority, and we want everyone to be aware of the pop-up car rally that is expected to take place in Ocean City the weekend of Sept. 24-26. We urge you to please exercise caution if you’re in Ocean City this weekend,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said. “The Town of Ocean City is doing everything in our power to deter the dangerous driving, large crowds and disorderly conduct that we have unfortunately seen during this pop-up rally in the past. This is something we take very seriously, and we will be increasing law enforcement presence throughout town to protect our community and maintain safety.”

The special event zone, without reduced speed limits, will also be effective elsewhere in Worcester County.

