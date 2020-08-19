OC Wine On The Beach Postponed

Pandemic summer has claimed another event.

Organizers of Wine On The Beach in Ocean City say despite their efforts to spread out the event’s footprint, the decision has been made to postpone this year’s festival until 2021. The event had been scheduled for September 25th and September 26th.

“As we planned for the new paradigm we hoped to follow this year, we developed a number of features that will make the 2021 event even better than ever — including participation of nearby out of state wineries. So we can look forward to a larger festival next year, in terms of physical space and number of wineries,” Wine On The Beach says on its facebook page.

Refunds for the 2020 festival are available through Eventbrite.