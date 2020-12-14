OC Wine On The Beach Returns For 2 Weekends In ’21

Wine on the Beach looks to return to Ocean City in 2021, with a new date in May.

Council members have approved holding the event May 14th and 15th in the Inlet lot. They also gave approval for another weekend in September 2021. Wine on the Beach was postponed this past September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilman Mark Paddack was glad to have the event come back.

“I know that our local residents and a number of our non-residents who own property here come down during the off-season to attend this event,” Paddack said



Wine on the Beach features tastings, sales by the glass or bottle, entertainment, food, and arts-and-crafts.