OC Winterfest Of Lights Begins Thursday – With A Few Twists

The 28th annual Winterfest of Lights begins in Ocean City this week. Due to the pandemic, a few changes have been made while preserving the popular attractions at Northside Park.



Thursday’s tree lighting and opening ceremony will be a virtual event, shown live on Facebook.



Winterfest brings visitors along a half-mile walking tour with light displays and a few surprises along the way. A 50-foot animated Winterfest Christmas tree is also part of Winterfest at Northside Park.



Visitors should wear masks if social distance cannot be maintained, and a health check is required to get into the gift shop and to take photos with Santa.

The hours of operation will be Wednesday-Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Winterfest tickets can be purchased on-site or online. Admission is $5 for those 12 years & older and FREE for those 11 years and younger.