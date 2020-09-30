OC Winterfest Of Lights To Undergo Changes In 2020

Ocean City’s popular Winterfest of Lights will undergo some changes in 2020.

With concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Council members have voted to modify the holiday event at Northside Park.

There would be no trams or enclosed tent structures.

A new admission process, a modified Santa area, a new retail location, additional holiday mini-attractions and other adjustments are planned.

Also, Winterfest of Lights would be open five days a week.