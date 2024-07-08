OCBP Lifeguards Save Surfer Cut by Skeg

Ocean City Beach Patrol Capt. Butch Arbin says a surfer was cut by the skeg of his board which caused severe life-threatening bleeding this past Sunday.

“The surf beach facilitator and responding supervisors controlled the bleeding using a stop-the-bleed kit that was donated by Hogs and Heroes,” he said.

“The victim was flown to Shock Trauma where we heard that the actions of the Beach Patrol definitely saved his life,” Capt. Arbin explained.

Here is more on the interesting story about how OCBP got the “Stop the Bleed” kits. This training is part of the patrol’s Surf Rescue Academy with re-certification each season.