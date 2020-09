An occupied residence in Felton was struck by eleven gunshots over the weekend, according to Delaware State Police.

The shots were fired Sunday just after 10:30 p.m. in the 5,000-block of Canterbury Road.

Three adults and a teenager were inside the home at the time. No one was hurt.

State Police say there is no information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or Delaware State Police.