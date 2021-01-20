Occupied Home In Ellendale Struck By Gunfire

An occupied home in Ellendale was struck by a gunshot late Tuesday night.

According to Ellendale Police, troopers were dispatched to the residence in the 12,000-block of North Old State Road at 10:14 p.m. Investigators discovered that one bullet entered the front of the residence and passed through several interior walls. The bullet traveled through the rear glass doors of the home.

Three children and five adults were there at the time. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ellendale Police at 302-422-3584 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.