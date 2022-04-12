Occupied Home In Frankford Struck By Bullet

A home in the 36,000-block of Country Lane in Frankford was struck by gunfire over the weekend.

A man and a woman who were inside the home at about 12:12 a.m. Sunday told Delaware State Police that a bullet struck a front window of their home. No one was injured.

State Police said no other homes in the area were damaged, and there is no description of a suspect available.

Anyone who can help with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 at 302-752-3855 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.