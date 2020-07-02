Ocean City Air Show Rescheduled For Aug. 15th-16th

The 2020 Ocean City Air Show, which was postponed in June due to the pandemic, is now scheduled for mid-August.

The Air Show announced Thursday that the sky spectacular will take place August 15th and August 16th. The Air Show will include three U.S. Air Force Fighter Jet demonstration teams in one of the first shows that will feature the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II and A-10 Thunderbolt II at the same event.

The Ocean City Air Show is also waiting for an updated schedule from The Thunderbirds in hopes the Thunderbirds can perform as well.

“The stage for the OC Air how is 10 miles wide and 1,000 feet high,” Chairman Bryan Lilley said. “Spectators can watch from their backyard, balcony, boat or the beach, making it the ideal event for the Ocean City community to host in the era of social distancing.

Ticket packages and more information are available at www.ocairshow.com