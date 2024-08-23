Ocean City Air Show This Weekend

The Ocean City Air Show is Saturday and Sunday in the skies over Ocean City – with the nation’s top military and civilian aerial acrobatic acts – and this year for the first time – the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori. The Air Show can be seen from the beach or boardwalk from about 6th Street to 26th Street. The program begins each day at 11:30 until about 3pm. Traffic will be heavy for both drivers and pedestrians and road and parking closures will affect all vehicles – cars, buses and bicycles – especially after the show ends each day.

