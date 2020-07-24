Ocean City Approves Incentives To Lure Year-Round Residents

Ocean City is looking to provide an incentive for people to become full-time residents.

Town officials this week approved a proposal to relieve some of the usual fees and to offer a break on property taxes, which could amount to several thousand dollars.

The pilot year-round residency incentive program in Ocean City would last for two years.

The resolution waives builder permit fees. The council also added language that said shall include impact fees as well up to $7500 for new or substantially improved residences. It also provides a Real Tax Property Rebate up to $2500 for new primary residents.