Ocean City Beach & Boardwalk to Close at 5pm Sunday

The Ocean City Mayor and Council met in special session today to discuss actions to be taken by the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Like the beach towns in Delaware – Ocean City’s beach and Boardwalk will close at 5pm this evening until April 15 when the closure will be re-evaluated.

Mayor Meehan says that residents who reside within the corporate limits of Ocean City will be allowed to exercise or walk their dogs on the beach and boardwalk as long as there are no more than 2 adults and minor children and social distancing is practiced. This will remain in effect until it is abused or ignored. Also restaurants on the boardwalk will be allowed to remain open for carry-out only.

Meehan says the goal is to seek compliance, however non-compliance could be subject to civil or criminal penalties. The Mayor says, “We certainly hope that this is a short term measure but we feel at this time it is the appropriate measure and the right thing to do for the Town of Ocean City.”