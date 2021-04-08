Ocean City Boardwalk Noise Case Resolved

A boardwalk DJ in Ocean City has been granted probation before judgement on six counts of disturbing the peace with loud noise, following a case brought by police.

Police said 30-year-old David Halmon of Washington would set up near 1st Street and play loud music through two speakers. Police applied for charged through the Maryland District Court Commissioner, after collecting ‘noise meter readings from various distances.’ Police received numerous complaints from citizens and businesses about the loud music last June.

Halmon was charged with multiple counts of disturbing the peace, disorderlyconduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. He pled not guilty toall counts.

Now, Halmon has been placed on unsupervised probation for six months.

“The Town of Ocean City and the Ocean City Police Department, welcome individuals to express themselves and enjoy their time here in Ocean City,” Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said. “We do ask that you do so in a manner that does not disturb the peace of others. Thank you to all the citizens and business partners that assisted us in this case.”

Noise violations may be reported to Ocean City Police by calling 410-723-6610 or email [email protected].