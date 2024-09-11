Ocean City Councilman Enters Mayor’s Race to Challenge Incumbent Rick Meehan

Ocean City Councilman Peter Buas, elected in 2020, has officially filed for mayor against incumbent Rick Meehan, who has been mayor since 2006. Buas stated that Ocean City has grown, thrived, and endured thanks to the guidance and dedication of residents, businesses, town staff, and partners. He adds that Ocean City is ready for a new chapter—one that calls for a fresh perspective and renewed commitment to the shared vision for the future–with the collective goals of quality growth, cleanliness, safety, and a government that delivers excellent service. Meehan has already filed for re-election with the election coming up on Nov. 5th. The candidate filing deadline in Ocean City is Oct. 8th.

Buas said, “For as long as I can remember, I’ve known that Ocean City represents something special that no place else in the world has to offer. This town has given so much to my family and me, and I am deeply committed to giving back in every way I can. … Our town has grown, thrived, and endured thanks to the guidance and dedication of our residents, businesses, town staff, and partners. Now, we stand ready for a new chapter—one that calls for a fresh perspective and renewed commitment to our shared vision for the future. Our collective goals are clear. We seek quality growth, cleanliness, safety, and a government that delivers excellent service. The role of Mayor is critical in ensuring we achieve these goals together.”