Ocean City Elects Two Incumbents & Two Newcomers to City Council

Image courtesy Town of Ocean City

In the Ocean City municipal election – two incumbents will return to the council. Two new members will join them. Newcomer Peter Buas was the top vote-getter with 1137 followed by incumbent John Gehrig with 1036. Incumbent Tony DeLuca won 919 votes with newcomer Frank Knight with 707 votes. They will fill the four open seats on the council – and will be sworn in to office on Thursday at 7:30pm at the Performing Arts Center. After the swearing in the council will reorganize and elect a Council President and Council Secretary. Also, Rick Meehan returns to the Mayor’s office – he ran unopposed.