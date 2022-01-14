Ocean City Engineer Terry McGean To Become City Manager

Ocean City makes it official: the city engineer for the past three decades will become the new City Manager.

Terry McGean has been selected by City Council to replace Doug Miller when Miller steps down.

McGean is being credited for bringing various projects to fruition over the years including beach replenishment, multiple expansions of the convention center, and construction of the public boat ramp at 64th Street. Currently, he is overseeing the boardwalk redecking project, reviewing plans for a new fire station, and guiding development of the downtown recreation complex.

“I am honored to be appointed to the position of City Manager,” McGean said. “It has been my privilege to work beside the employees of the Town, and it is both a personal and professional highlight to serve in the capacity of City Manager. I look forward to continuing to serve the residents and visitors of Ocean City.”

McGean is expected to start as Ocean City Manager February 1st. He started working with the town in 1990 after graduating from Texas A&M.

“The Mayor and Council are eager and excited to begin work with Terry,” commented City Council President Matt James. “Terry’s efforts in the Town have shown the dedication and commitment he has to run all operations as City Manager. Please join me in welcoming Terry as City Manager!”

No decision has yet been made as to who will be the next City Engineer.