Ocean City enhances measures to limit spread of coronavirus

Enhanced measures are continuing to be made throughout the Town of Ocean City in order to protect the health and safety of employees, residents, and visitors.

During the current preventative phase of emergency operations, several town facilities will remain open with limitations put in place for “essential” business.

City Hall:

Guests will be asked to sign in at the podium in the vestibule area and wait to be escorted into the building. No public restrooms. Passport services are suspended. Senior bus pass expiration dates are extended for two (2) months. Please wait to renew your bus pass. Payments: Please pay by mail or electronically or drop your payments in black mailbox outside of City Hall. Building permit applications and processing can be done online. Please call 410-289-8855 with questions. Boardwalk vehicle access permits can be processed online. Job openings: please apply online. Mayor and Council meetings have been modified; however, can be viewed online.

Ocean City Police Department:

The Ocean City Police Department will remain open to the public. There are restrictions in place regarding the taxi renewal process until further notice:

No taxi inspections will be scheduled. No permit renewals or fingerprinting/photographing will be done. No one will be penalized for having an expired permit (this year’s expiration date); or an expired medallion on their vehicles (this year’s date). These events will resume at a future date with no penalty or increase in fees.

Visitors Center & Convention Center:

The Visitor Center and Convention Center are closed to the public. Inquiries can still be answered by phone. Events, meetings and conventions at the Convention Center have been suspended and/or postponed.

Ocean City will continue to post daily updates on the website and social media sites. To learn more about what the town is doing, visit http://www.oceancitymd.gov/COVID19.