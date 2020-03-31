Ocean City extends beach, boardwalk closure to late April

The Town of Ocean City continues to take extreme measures to protect residents and employees from the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), outlining several new emergency actions that increase restrictions previously implemented in the resort community.

The first action, which was outlined in a new emergency declaration by Mayor Rick Meehan, extends the closure of the beach and Boardwalk through April 30, 2020 and closes the Inlet Parking Lot.

In addition, the declaration supported actions taken by the State of Maryland requiring anyone who has traveled to or from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The order applies to the Town of Ocean City and will be enforced. Further, to echo the new Stay At Home order issued by Governor Larry Hogan, officials are no longer asking visitors and non-resident property owners to stay home, they are directing them not to travel to Ocean City.

“The council has been proactive and we believe our actions are working,” commented Mayor Meehan. “We have far less people in Ocean City than we normally would this time of year. However, while the vast majority of people are listening to our warnings, we still have some who are not complying with our requests to stay home. If this continues, additional actions will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Town of Ocean City is currently working with the Hotel Motel Restaurant Association and Chamber of Commerce to ensure that everyone is complying with the Governor’s executive orders.

In addition, property owners should cancel any and all short-term rentals through April 30. This includes real estate companies and third-party rentals, including but not limited to Airbnb, Home Away and VRBO.

“We are all in this together and need to work together to fight this common enemy,” Mayor Meehan continued. “The virus is spreading rapidly and we have reached a critical turning point to stop the spread. It is in the best interest of everyone for visitors and property owners to stay home and stay healthy.”