Ocean City extends emergency orders closing beach, Boardwalk, and parking

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan amended two mayoral declarations combating the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), in order to mirror the State of Maryland’s recovery plan.

The April 28th declaration extends emergency orders enacted in March, including closure of the beach, Boardwalk and Inlet Parking Lot until May 15. In addition, restrictions on short term rentals have been extended through May 22.

The amended declarations dates will be revised if Governor Hogan lifts the Stay-At-Home order as part of phase one of his Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery.

“Governor Hogan’s Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery laid out a path to gradually and responsibly reopen the economy, while also protecting the health and safety of our residents,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “The plan intends to move rapidly, but not recklessly. It is important that Ocean City mirror these actions to help avoid any set back in the progress we have made in our community and across the State.”

The mayor declaration also echoes the Stay-at-Home order, which is in place in Maryland and several surrounding states. This order directs residents and property owners to stay home, except for essential activities, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Our entire community continues to make sacrifices during this health crisis, but this has been especially difficult for our non-resident property owners who are anxious to visit their beach homes,” continued Mayor Meehan. “Although it has not been easy, we believe these restrictions have been successfully slowing the spread of the virus. If we all continue to work together over the next few weeks, hopefully we will be welcoming everyone back sooner rather than later.”