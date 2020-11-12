Ocean City Extends Mask Declaration

Ocean City will continue to operate under a local state of emergency for another 30 days, with a requirement in effect that face masks be worn on the boardwalk if someone is unable to keep at least six feet away from other people who are not in the same household.

City Council members this week voted to extend the Mayor’s authority for another 30 days.

“Not only has Maryland been a leader in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but Ocean City has been as well,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said. “Our business community, residents and visitors, and the Town government have taken steps to protect ourselves, our families and our community as a whole, which is evident by our low positivity rate and key metrics.”

Ocean City will continue to work with the Worcester County Health Department in following the “Maryland Strong” Roadmap to Recovery. Earlier this week, Governor Larry Hogan took action to reduce indoor dining capacity from 75% to 50%.

“Our number one priority remains to keep our residents, visitors, and employees safe and to keep our businesses open and our kids in school,” Meehan added. “I am confident we can slow the spread of the virus by taking a few simple steps in our daily lives. If you want to help move Ocean City forward – simply wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”